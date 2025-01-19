Man guarding field killed in 'tiger attack' in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the Sujauli forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an officer said on Sunday.

Rajpal Chauhan, a native of Rampurwa Bankati village, said his father Shivdatt Chauhan was guarding his field at around 5 pm Saturday when a tiger attacked and killed him.

When he did not return home, a search for him was launched but in vain.

On Sunday morning, a party composed of his family members went out to look for him again and found his mutilated body.

Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary's Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshankar told PTI that a bicycle belonging to Shivdatt was found near bridge number 12 in Rampurwa forest.

The area has a considerable presence of tigers, he said.

The DFO said the postmortem is underway and its report will shed more light on how the death happened.

"The footprints are not clear at the place where the family claimed that the body was found. They seem to have been erased due to the movement of people," the DFO said.

The officer added that though there is no provision of compensation for deaths due to an attack in the forest, the family has been given Rs 5,000 for the last rites. PTI COR NAV VN VN