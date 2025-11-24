Man gunned down in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Nov 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at his home in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ruplal Karmali, a resident of Baghubar Tola in Bundu village.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, while he was asleep at his residence.

“The matter is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. The body has been sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) for post-mortem examination,” SDPO Pawan Kumar said.

An FIR has been lodged based on the statements of the man's family members, he said.