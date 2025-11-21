Man guns down another in Jamshedpur, arrested within 6 hours

Jamshedpur, Nov 21 (PTI) A man on Friday shot dead another person for "personal enmity" in Jamshedpur city, and the police arrested him within six hours, an officer said on Friday.

Tauquir alias Gora, a resident of Shastrinagar Block No 2 under Kadma police station limits, was gunned down late last night, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said.

Both the accused and the victim had criminal antecedents.

A case in this connection was registered against unidentified persons on the statement of the victim's father Md Riaz.

A special police raid team headed by Sivashish was formed under directive of Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey to investigate the matter and apprehend the perpetrators.

The team gathered evidence in this regard with the help of technical cell and arrested the prime accused Masood Iqbal alias Aayan, also a resident of the same locality, within six hours of the incident, the SP said.

The accused told the police during interrogation that personal enmity was the reason behind the murder, he said adding that the victim and the accused had attempted to kill each other in the past.

Further raids were on to apprehend others including the conspirators involved in the killing of Gora.