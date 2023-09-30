Man guns down homoeopath, his wife; attempts suicide in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara, Sep 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a homoeopath and his wife and attempted to commit suicide at a clinic in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Amarwada area of the district around 2 pm, an official said.

Sonu Malviya stormed into the clinic of Mahesh Dehariya (55), who held a degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery, and opened fire at him, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Awadesh Pratap Singh said.

The accused also fired at Dehariya's wife Vandhana when she came to his rescue, and he then held the pistol to his temple and pulled the trigger, he said.

The accused sustained an injury and slumped to the floor, he said.

The police rushed the couple to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Dehariya sustained injuries to his chest and belly and Vandana was shot in the back, he said, adding that the deceased man is the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party's district unit.

The accused is admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical. The police are investigating the motive for the shooting, the official said. PTI COR LAL ARU