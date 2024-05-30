Man hacked to death in his home in Rajasthan's Kota, probe on

Kota (Rajasthan) May 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was hacked to death while he was asleep in his home here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Railway Colony area.

Shambu Kumar, working in the mechanical section of the railways, was sleeping with his 7-year-old son when the accused barged into his home from the back door. They slit Kumar's throat twice with a sharp weapon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Soni said.

His wife and younger son, who were sleeping in the same room, tried to catch the accused but they managed to flee. Kumar was then rushed to a hospital. After primary care, he was referred to the MBS hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Soni said.

Kumar's wife told the police that two men, wearing black clothes, killed her husband, he said. She further said that Kumar did not have enmity with anyone and had gotten the railway job after his father passed away.

The body was handed over to the police after conducting a post-mortem. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG