Man hacked to death in Karnataka, 7 people arrested

Koppal (Karnataka), Jun 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was hacked to death inside a bakery shop over alleged enmity and a property dispute in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk on May 31, was captured on a CCTV camera, they said.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder, police said, adding efforts are on to trace three other accused.

In the footage that has now gone viral on social media platforms, Chanappa Narinal can be heard screaming and running into the bakery as the accused chase him. He was allegedly beaten up and attacked with machetes by a group of miscreants inside the bakery.

He was also allegedly hit on his head with a wooden log. After the incident, the accused fled the spot immediately.

"Out of the 10 people involved in the murder, we have arrested seven of them, including the four who attacked the man. Efforts are on to nab the remaining three accused who instigated them to attack the victim," Koppal Superintendent of Police L R Arasiddi told PTI.

During interrogation, the accused told police that a family dispute prevailing after the 2022 town panchayat elections is what led to the attack. Prima facie appears to be the result of an old enmity and ongoing property dispute. The case is being investigated, and all angles are being probed, he added. PTI AMP KH