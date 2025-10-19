Man hacked to death in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala) Oct 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a grass-cutting machine at Manjeri here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen, son of Kunjilakshmi, a native of Chathangottupuram in Wandoor. He was attacked by Moideenkutty of Charankavu near Manjeri following a personal dispute.

According to police, the attack took place near the Charankavu bus stop around 6.45 am, when Praveen arrived there on his motorcycle.

The FIR stated that the accused, Moideenkutty, approached Praveen while he was seated on the bike and attacked him using a grass-cutting machine, inflicting grievous injuries on his face, neck, and head.

Though Praveen was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said.

Police arrested the accused shortly after the incident.

Manjeri police have registered a case of murder against Moideenkutty and launched an investigation.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to killing Praveen over a personal dispute, they said.

However, a detailed probe is on to confirm the motive behind the murder, police said.

The accused will be produced before a court soon, police said.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, they added. PTI TBA TBA KH