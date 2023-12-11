Man hacked to death in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was hacked to death by some unidentified men in the Munshiganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Ramdepur village on Sunday night. Ram Sajivan (55) and his sister-in-law Dhanraji (58) were attacked by some persons when they were sleeping outside Sajivan’s house, Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said.

The duo was rushed to the hospital where Sajivan died while Dhanraji was referred to Lucknow for better treatment, he said.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing. PTI COR ABN NB NB