Man hacked to death in UP's Amethi by brother

Amethi (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed with a spade allegedly by his younger brother in Piparpur area here on Thursday, police said.

Dinesh Verma, 45, of Durgapur village, struck his brother, Rakesh Verma, repeatedly with a spade at their home, killing him on the spot, they said.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Mishra said the younger man attacked his brother over a domestic dispute. His body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Dinesh has been booked and is being looked for, he added.