Man hacked to death over old enmity in Rajasthan's Kota, two arrested

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death over an old enmity here, police on Monday said.

The incident took place late Sunday night in DCM under the Udhyog Nagar police station area, they said.

A case of murder was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two persons, who have been arrested, police said.

The victim's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem by the medical board on Monday morning, they said.

The deceased man was identified as Rahul Valmiki, a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar in Kota city, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dharmveer Singh, the area's circle officer, said that the deceased was called to a temple in his colony around 11.30 pm Sunday while he was reportedly having dinner at his home.

Two persons of the same colony, identified as Sunil Panchal alias Babu (30) and Karia alias Virendra (25), were already present there and they launched multiple attacks on Valmiki with sharp weapons and later allegedly hacked him to death, he added.

The DSP said that the two men dumped the body in a nearby drain and fled from the spot.

It was learnt in the initial investigation that the deceased had thrashed Karia on March 19, 2023, in an inebriated state and he had been nourishing revenge since then, he added.

The DSP further said that the deceased had also spoken swear words to Sunil alias Babu under whom Karia worked.

The two accused had a criminal record and were rounded up hours after the crime, he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of people from the Valmiki community assembled outside the mortuary in MBS Hospital here and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and a government job to one of his family members.

On report of the demonstration, senior administrative and police officials rushed to the spot and force was deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Following assurance of sending the recommendation of compensation to the state government as per norms, Valmiki's family members agreed to take his body for the last rites later in the day. PTI COR AS AS