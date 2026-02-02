Man hacks daughter to death in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 2 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was hacked to death allegedly by her father following a family dispute here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mariyam Jumaila.

Her father, Ummar Farooq, recently returned from the Gulf, allegedly attacked her at Thumainad near Manjeshwar, police said.

At around 5 pm on Monday, he reportedly got into a quarrel with his wife and other relatives over a property dispute.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attempted to attack a relative with a knife, police said.

Jumaila intervened to stop the attack and sustained severe injuries.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Following the information, Manjeshwar police took Farooq into custody.

Police said an investigation has been launched and a case will be registered soon.

