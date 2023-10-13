Man hacks minor son to death in Odisha

Rourkela (Odisha), Oct 13 (PTI) A mentally unstable man axed to death his 18-month-old kid in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said on Friday.

According to police, Budheswar Singh (45) of Garjan village under Brahmani Tarang police station axed his son at his home around 2pm on Thursday.

"Budheswar reached home in a enraged state and attacked his wife with an axe. While she managed to escape, he attacked his son who had followed his mother, police said.

Later, villagers thrashed Budheswar and he was admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital. The body of the kid sent to the morgue for post-mortem, said the second officer of Brahmani Tarang police station Radheshyam Bagha. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB