Man hacks stepmother to death over property dispute in UP's Kaushambi: Police

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his stepmother to death over a property dispute in the Sandipan Ghat area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Saroj Devi (52) was hacked to death by her stepson, Vijay Singh, due to a property dispute in Naseerpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said.

He said the accused wanted his share in the property after the death of his father, Rajendra Singh, and was not in good terms with his stepmother.

The victim did not have any child, the officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested. PTI COR ABN RC