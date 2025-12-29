Man hacks to death wife over suspected infidelity in Buldhana district, also kills son

Buldhana, Dec 29 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity and also killed their minor son in Buldhana district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to police, the twin murders took place in Teacher's Colony in Mehkar town at around 2 am and the accused, Rahul Mhaske, has been taken into custody.

Mhaske, his wife Rupali and four-year-old son along with three other family members lived in the colony. Mhaske, who harboured suspicion about his wife's character, picked up an axe kept in the house and struck his wife, and then hit his son with the sharp weapon, killing both of them, they said.

Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1), dealing with punishments for murder, against the accused and detained him for questioning as part of investigation. PTI COR CLS RSY