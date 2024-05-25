Advertisment
Man hacks wife and infant daughter to death, takes own life in MP’s Damoh district

Representative image

Damoh (MP): A 35-year-old man hacked his wife and infant daughter to death before dying by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Roda Patna village under Hindoria police station limits on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Hindoria police station in-charge Amit Gautam said Manoj Patel killed his wife Sonam Patel (25) and their six-month-old daughter with an axe. Patel later hanged himself in the same room, he said.

The couple’s two other daughters, aged two and four, were playing outside at the time, while their family members were in other rooms, Gautam said.

The police official said Patel was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

