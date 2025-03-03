Man hacks wife, her friend to death in Kerala, arrested

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Mar 3 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his wife and her friend to death in Kalanjoor, a village in this district, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Vaishnavi (27) and Vishnu (30).

According to the police, Vaishnavi's husband, Baiju (32), suspected an illicit relationship between his wife and Vishnu.

He allegedly chased Vaishnavi to Vishnu's residence in Kalanjoor, where he hacked her to death using a sharp-edged weapon at around 11 pm on Sunday.

Vaishnavi had allegedly run out of her house and sought refuge in Vishnu's residence following a domestic dispute.

After attacking Vaishnavi, Baiju also hacked Vishnu, who succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Baiju has been taken into custody, the police said.