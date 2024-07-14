Man hacks wife, son to death in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man on Sunday allegedly killed his wife and minor son with an axe in the Dhani Bazaar locality of Brijmanganj Police Station jurisdiction, police said.

The accused, Manish Mishra, fled the scene after killing his wife Vijay Lakshmi, 40, and son Shaurya Mishra, 9, they said.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said the mental condition of the accused was stated to be unstable.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem and are looking for Mishra. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN