Man hacks wife to death in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, on the run

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was alllegedly hacked to death by her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

SP Satyajit Gupta said a case has been registered and the accused, who is absconding, will be arrested soon.

He said the victim Tahira Khatoon was married to Sai Mohammad 30 years ago. The couple resided in Badhya village in the Dharamsinghwa police station area.

The couple had an estranged relationship, the SP said.

Advertisment

During a heated argument with Khatoon on Friday night, Mohammad attacked her with an axe, leaving the woman dead on the spot, he added.

The police said 20-year-old Israr tried to stop his father, but the latter attacked and hurt him as well.

Israr, who was critically injured, has been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment, the police said, adding that the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN AS RPA RPA