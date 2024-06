Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in a village in Sriganganagar district, police on Wednesday said.

On Tuesday night, Kuldeep Valmiki of Gurusar Modia village killed his wife Veerpal Kaur after a petty dispute, Suratgarh Sadar SHO Krishna Kumar said.

Kumar said that the victim's body has been kept at a government hospital mortuary in Suratgarh town of the district.

Kuldeep Valmiki, who fled after the murder, has been absconding since, he said. PTI AG VN VN