Man hanged upside down, beaten up on suspicion of motorbike theft in MP

Narsinghpur (MP), July 2 (PTI) A video showing a man hung upside down and being thrashed on suspicion of motorbike theft surfaced on social media following which five persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place under Chichali police station area and a case of kidnapping and assault has been registered, said an official.

The arrested men were presented in the court which sent them in judicial custody, said Additional Superintendent of Police Nagendra Pateria.

The 29-year-old victim in his complaint filed on Sunday said that Kamal Basor and his associates abducted him, locked in a room and beat him up, accusing him of stealing a motorbike.

Asked about reports that the victim was given electric shocks and petrol was poured on him, the ASP said probe was underway as per the facts narrated by the victim.