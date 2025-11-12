Man hangs himself in Dharavi transit camp room

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) A 26-year-old private sector employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from an iron angle in his house in the Dharavi Transit Camp area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Kunchikurve, was married just five months ago. He returned to Mumbai this morning after visiting his native place in Kolhapur district, an official said.

After greeting his family members, Kunchikurve locked himself inside his room and allegedly hanged himself using a rope, police said.

Kunchikurve's family members rushed him to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead".

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). PTI ZA NSK