Man hangs self after killing daughter; bodies found at separate places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) A man committed suicide allegedly after hanging his three-year-old daughter to death in Beed district of Maharashtra, apparently as a result of a family dispute, police said on Thursday.

His body was recovered from Imampur village in Beed on Tuesday, while the minor daughter was found dead around 12 kms from the spot on Thursday morning, they said.

"The man, identified as Jayram Borade, had left home along with his three-year-old daughter two days ago. His body was found hanging on the same day and a search was launched to trace the girl," an official of Beed rural police station said.

"The minor's body was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning, and the place was 12 km away from the spot where her father was found dead," he said.

Prima facie, the man hanged his daughter to death before killing himself, the official said, adding the domestic dispute could be the reason behind the extreme step. PTI AW NP