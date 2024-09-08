Man hangs self after killing daughters in Prayagraj

Prayagraj(UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his two minor daughters with a sharp weapon before hanging himself here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police N Kolanchi said they got information that a man has hanged himself in his house in Dhoomanganj and the bodies of his two daughters are lying nearby.

The police along with the field unit reached the spot and opened the door of the room which was locked from inside and found the bodies of Manish Prajapati (30) and his daughters Nancy (5) and Khushboo (3), he said.

The daughters have been stabbed in the stomach, he said. "On Sunday afternoon when his wife had gone out to the market he allegedly took the extreme step. Manish also called his wife before the incident." He said that the reasons for murder and suicide will be known after investigating this case. Manish's wife is currently not in a position to talk. The forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot.

Manish used to do painting work, Kolanchi said. PTI RAJ CDN NB