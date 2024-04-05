Man hangs self after killing his wife, 4-year-old daughter in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself at his home here, police said on Friday. in the Nihal Vihar area in outer Delhi The accused Ajay’s body was first discovered by his son Kushal (22), an electrician, when he returned home after work on Friday morning and found the house locked. He checked from a window and found his father hanging and informed the landlord, who then approached the police around 9.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

"We got a call from the house owner, who stays on the first floor of the building, and the deceased's family members were staying on the ground floor," he said.

A team was immediately rushed to the spot. According to the prima facie investigation, Ajay, a confectioner by profession, first killed his wife Teena (38) and daughter Varsha (4) with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself from a ceiling fan, he said.

"When we checked further, Teena was found with her daughter Varsha with blood over their bodies lying on the bed. Prima facie, it seems that they were killed using some sharp weapon,” he added.

Police said that an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is in progress.