Man hangs self after killing wife in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after strangling his wife to death here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Wave City police station area, where the bodies of Rahul and his wife, Suman (23), were found, they said.

Rahul, who worked as a decorator at the Crystal Marriage Lawn, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife over her character, which often led to heated arguments.

Rahul was found hanging from an iron pipe in the shed and Suman's body was found under the bed, with a scarf lying nearby, police said.

Preliminary inquiry based on statements of other employees indicated that the couple had a heated argument on Monday night, which the co-workers initially tried to calm down, ACP, Wave City, Priyashree Pal said.

Prima facie, it appears that Rahul strangled Suman to death before ending his life, the ACP said.