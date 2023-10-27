Man hangs self after killing wife in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old man here on Friday strangled his wife to death after a dispute and then committed suicide by hanging, police said.

The incident happened in Kuli Talaiya village.

There were frequent disputes between the couple and the police had brokered a compromise between them on several occasions, Superintendent of Police of Chitrakoot Vrinda Shukla said.

According to the neighbours, on Friday Savita (25) demanded more money from her husband Birbal Nishad for keeping Karva Chauth fast. An argument broke out between them and, in a fit of rage, Nishad strangulated her to death, the SP said.

After killing his wife, Nishad committed suicide by hanging, she said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, SP Shukla said. PTI COR NAV NB NB