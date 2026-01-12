Man hangs self after 'murdering' woman in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) A 29-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman before taking his own life at her residence in Koovappally near Kanjirapilly here, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sherly Mathew (40), a resident of Koovappally, and Job Zacharia, a resident of Thazathangadi.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Police and neighbours found Zacharia hanging from the staircase of the house, while Mathew was found dead in a bedroom, lying in a pool of blood.

Police suspect that Zacharia murdered Mathew after inflicting severe injuries on her and later died by suicide, officials said.

Mathew, who is from the Changanassery area, shifted to the Koovappally house after the death of her husband a few years ago.

The incident came to light after a relative tried to contact Mathew over the phone on Sunday night but received no response, police said.

After repeated attempts failed, the relative alerted the police.

Police reached the spot along with neighbours and found the back door of the house open.

On entering the house, the bodies were discovered, officials said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Zacharia frequently visited the house and that there were personal issues between the two.

Police also received information suggesting financial dealings between them.

Kanjirappally police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examinations, police said. PTI TBA TBA ROH