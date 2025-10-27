Man hangs self at home in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) A 55-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Puttan Lal Sharma, a resident of the Naka Hindola police station area. The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Sharma hanged himself from a ventilator in a room at his house using a rope. His brother informed police about the incident, police said.

According to Sharma's family, his mental condition was not good. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.