Man hangs self from tree in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Jun 19 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Purola area here, police said.

The victim was identified as Aman, they said.

According to police, the relatives of Aman have accused the family of a woman, whom he was allegedly having an affair with.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's brother, Chaman, Aman, a resident of Angoda village was having an affair with a woman from a nearby area. However, her family was against their marriage, SHO Mohan Kathait said.

On Monday, the woman came to Aman's house and the next day her family came there and took her away, Chaman said in his complaint.

Chaman further added that the woman's family demanded Rs 20 lakh in cash and jewellery to marry their daughter to Aman. They also threatened to file a case of rape and abduction against the victim.

Aman received multiple threat calls from the woman's relatives. Following this, he took the extreme step, Chaman alleged.

After the post-mortem, Aman's family placed his body outside the police outpost and demanded the arrest of the accused in the case. After talking to the police, they took the body for last rites, SHO said.