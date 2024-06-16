Man hangs self from tree near Dwarka Metro Station in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the Dwarka Metro Station, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh, a resident of Bharat Vihar, they said.

The police received a PCR call on Saturday reporting that a body was found hanging from a tree. Following this, a team rushed to the spot, police said.

"Crime team inspected and photographed the crime scene," a senior police officer said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Ramesh used to sell snacks around the area, he said.

His body was sent post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG HIG