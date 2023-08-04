Man hangs self in Jaipur, blames wife in suicide note

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in his house here and left a suicide note blaming his wife, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Govind Singh was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room of his house on Thursday evening, the police said.

While searching for evidence, the police found a suicide note in which the victim said his wife Deepa was responsible for his suicide, they added.

According to police, Singh got married to Deepa six months ago. The couple worked at a private hospital in Malviya Nagar here.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated. PTI SDA RPA