Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old man hanged himself in one of the guard rooms of Balrampur Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The man was identified as Akhand whose father used to work as a guard in the hospital.

Police said Akhand hanged himself from a fan using a piece of cloth.

His body was sent for a postmortem exam, they said. PTI COR NAV VN VN