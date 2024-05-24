Man hangs self in police lockup, kin allege torture by cops

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Hours after his arrest in a kidnapping and gangrape case, a 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself inside a police lockup in Rajasthan's Beawar district, officials said on Friday.

The family of the deceased, Rakesh Seervi, alleged that he was tortured by the police for five days in detention.

The police, however, said Seervi was detained on Thursday and the arrest was made on the same day.

The incident took place at the Jaitaran police station Thursday late night when the man cut a blanket, made a noose out of it and hanged himself, the police said.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Singh Chaudhary said Seervi, a resident of Chavandia Kalan village, was arrested on Thursday under sections 376 D (gangrape), 365 (kidnapping), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was also involved in other cases, including rape, registered in different police stations, Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased has accused the police of torturing him for five days.

The DSP said the allegation made by Seervi's brother is being investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the case. PTI SDA RPA