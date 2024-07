Phagwara, Jul 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Guru Nanak Pura Mohalla here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rupinder Singh, an official said, adding that he was alone at his home when he took the extreme step.

The cause of suicide was yet to be known. The body has been sent to civil hospital for a post-mortem, he said. PTI COR CHS NB NB