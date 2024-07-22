Man hangs self in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Monday.

Yash Jatav (20), a resident of Kherli Sayyed village, committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Sunday night, they said.

According to the primary investigation, Jatav was under stress due to some reason, however, the matter is being investigated.

The body was handed over to the family for last rites without conducting a post-mortem, they said. PTI SDA NB NB