Amethi (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A 44-year-old man in a village here hanged himself after a domestic fight, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the body of Shravan Kumar Tiwari was found hanging with a noose around his neck Friday morning, a short distance away from his house.

Piparpur Police Station SHO Sandeep Rai said that Tiwari committed suicide Thursday night due to a family dispute. His body was sent for a post mortem examination. PTI COR NAV VN