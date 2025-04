Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) Apparently depressed over rising debts, a 45-year-old man committed suicide in his house in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Vijay More, a resident of Mohone village, hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a nylon rope on March 31, an official said.

Prima facie, he was depressed over his debt burden, he said.

Further investigations are underway. PTI COR NSK