Man hangs self over financial crisis in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the iron rod of a window in his house in Ahirpura village here, police said on Friday.

Rasra Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said Akash Verma committed suicide on Thursday evening. A team reached the spot after getting information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Akash got married six months ago and his shop was not generating business, due to which, he was facing financial hardships, the officer said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR NAV NB NB