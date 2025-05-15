Man harasses collegian at Goregoan rly station; cops begin probe after social media post

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old collegian was harassed at Goregaon railway station by an unidentified person, the incident coming to light on Thursday after her friend shared a social media post detailing the ordeal.

Responding to the social media post, Borivali railway police asked the victim to share her number so that her statement can be recorded and the accused can be tracked down.

"The victim is a resident of Goregaon and a first-year student of a college in Vile Parle. At around 10:30am on Wednesday, when she boarded a first class compartment at Goregaon to go to college, a man stood at the window and made obscene remarks. Even after she moved away from the window seat, the man continued to harass her verbally," the official said.

While the victim tried to capture the man's action on her mobile phone, her friend later took to social media and gave details of the incident.

What if the man had managed to enter the compartment, the friend asked in his post.

"My friend travels on this route daily at the same time. If such things can happen in broad daylight, we can't even imagine what could happen next," he said while raising questions on women commuters.

The Borivali railway police official said CCTV footage is being checked as part of efforts to nab the accused.