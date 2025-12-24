Man held 2 years after he assaulted landlords in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, evading arrest for nearly two years in a case where he assaulted his landlords after they demanded rent in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Irfan, a resident of Zakir Nagar in Delhi, was arrested from his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur following sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs, they said.

"The case dates back to February 29, 2024, when the complainant alleged that her tenant failed to pay rent and refused to vacate the premises,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

According to the officer, when the woman demanded rent, the accused and his associates allegedly assaulted her and her husband.

After the incident, Ifran absconded and was later declared a proclaimed offender by a court, police said.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The accused earlier worked as a driver in Delhi and Hapur, they added. Police said that he also travelled to Qatar, where he worked as a driver, before returning to India.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, police said.