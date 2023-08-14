Man held after car runs over dog in Pune

Pune, Aug 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a dog with his car in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Goodluck Chowk on August 5 and Prasad Nagarkar was held on the complaint of social worker Neena Rai at Deccan police station, he said.

"The accused did not stop his car after the dog was run over. He was arrested and then released on bail, while his car was seized. He has been charged with rash driving, mischief by killing or maiming animals under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," the official said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More led a protest by animal rights activists near the site of the incident on Sunday. PTI COR BNM BNM