Man held after encounter in Meerut on cattle smuggling charge; meat recovered

Meerut (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A man accused of cattle smuggling was arrested in an injured condition following a brief encounter with police in Meerut district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police claimed to have recovered an illegal country-made pistol, cartridges, tools allegedly used for animal slaughter and meat from his possession.

According to police, a late-night checking on Tuesday and a patrol drive were underway in the Kithaur area when information was received that animal meat was stored in three sacks at a tubewell in the forest area of Baheroda village.

A police team rushed to the spot and searched a room near the tubewell, where slaughtering tools and three sacks containing meat and animal hide were allegedly recovered.

Police said that while searching for suspects in the vicinity, shots were fired at the police party from behind the room. In retaliatory firing, one of the accused, Basreef (30) of Baheroda village, sustained a bullet injury and was apprehended.

Five to six other suspects managed to flee under the cover of darkness, police said.

An illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, a spent cartridge and animal slaughtering equipment were recovered from the arrested accused, police added.

The injured accused has been admitted to Community Health Centre in Kithaur for treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.