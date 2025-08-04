Man held after four years in Mudra loan fraud case

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, who allegedly cheated people on the pretext of arranging a Mudra loan after collecting money from them and was absconding since 2021, was apprehended, police said on Monday.

The accused, who was involved in multiple fraud cases in Hyderabad, by falsely promising assistance in securing Mudra loan, collected money and documents from victims and absconded, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner’s Task Force) YVS Sudheendra said in a release.

The accused became acquainted with the Mudra loan process, after watching videos on a social media platform related to government financial schemes, police said.

He then hatched a plan to cheat people, particularly targeting women involved in small scale business who were in urgent need of financial support, police said.

On credible information, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, Hyderabad apprehended the accused and seven fraud cases were detected, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH