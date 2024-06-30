Man held after his minor tribal wife dies of pregnancy complications

Palghar, Jun 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old tribal man was arrested from Palghar district for allegedly marrying a 16-year-old girl who died of pregnancy-related complications earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused Jayesh Misal and the girl, who hailed from Moranada village in Mokhada, got married on March 29 after a love affair.

"The victim died at the Mokhada rural hospital on June 6 due to pregnancy complications. An FIR was registered against Misal under IPC sections and the POCSO Act after conducting the DNA test of the foetus," an official said.

Apart from Misal, police registered a case against 10 persons, including his family members and others.

Misal has been charged with sections 376 (2) n (commitment of rape repeatedly on the same women) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 8 of the POCSO Act, as well as various sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. PTI COR NSK