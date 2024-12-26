Man held after his old video of firing in the air goes viral

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday arrested a man after his old video of firing in the air went viral on social media, officials said.

Advertisment

Kailas Phad, a resident of Parli in Beed was apprehended by a team of local police this morning, an official said.

The video of a man brandishing a gun and opening a fire in the air had gone viral on various social media platforms. During the investigation, it came to light that the video was shot last year during the Diwali festival at Bank Colony in Parli, he said.

Phad had fired in the air while performing rituals, he said.

Advertisment

On the basis of the video, the accused was identified, following which a case under the Arms Act was registered on Monday, he said.

A team from Parli police station then apprehended Phad in the case and a local court send him in police custody for one day, the official said. PTI DC NP