Man held as speeding car hits woman; video goes viral

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman sustained injuries after being hit by a car in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, a police official said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which showed a speeding car hitting a woman who gets flung on to the side of the road, went viral on social media during the day.

"The incident is of Wednesday. The 24-year-old driver of the car has been arrested. We are probing along with the RTO as to why he could not stop the vehicle in time. The driver was not drunk. The woman is in stable condition," the official said. PTI SPK BNM