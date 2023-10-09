Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) An Indian man who allegedly damaged some seats on an Egypt Air flight and quarrelled with co-passengers was apprehended at the IGI Airport here, official sources said on Monday.

The incident was reported on Sunday after flight MS-975 (Cairo to Delhi) landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 8.30 am.

The official sources told PTI that the pilots informed the air traffic control (ATC) at the Delhi airport about the "unruly" passenger onboard and he was taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel soon after the flight landed.

The Indian passenger was later handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation, they said. PTI NES CK