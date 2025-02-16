Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling necklace worth Rs 6 crore: Customs

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A man was arrested at the Delhi airport for smuggling into the country a diamond-studded gold necklace worth Rs 6 crore, the customs department said on Sunday.

The passenger was intercepted after he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here from Bangkok on February 12, it said.

The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of a gold necklace studded with diamonds, weighing 40 grams, having a total value of Rs 6.08 crore, it said on X.

The necklace has been seized and the passenger arrested.

"The accused is a native of Gujarat," a customs official said, adding that further investigation was continuing. PTI AKV RHL