Man held by CBI for seeking bribe from firm over report submission for govt subsidy

Nagpur, Jan 5 (PTI) One person from a firm contracted to file an inspection report for units seeking subsidy under a Union government scheme was arrested in Nagpur on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, while the main accused is at large, an official said.

The firm had been contracted by Khadi and Village Industries Commission to check units that seek subsidy under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and file reports, the official from the Nagpur unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation said.

"Main accused Gopi Jangir and Sahil Thakur had sought a bribe of Rs 45,000 from one unit owner and had threatened to file a negative report if he did not pay. The unit owner approached ACB on January 2 after which a trap was laid on Friday," he said.

Thakur was arrested when he collected a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Dighori area here, while Jangir, who sent the former, is yet to be arrested, the official added.

A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, the CBI official said. PTI COR BNM BNM