Man held by Thane EOW for SIM card-share trading racket remanded in judicial custody

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A man arrested by the Thane police's Economic Offences Wing for alleged involvement in a share trading and SIM card racket was on Friday remanded in judicial custody, an official said.

Hafiz Ahmed was held on July 15, and he was produced in the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate BS Pal after his police remand ended during the day, the official added.

"Ahmed is accused of supplying SIM cards to Dubai and some other places abroad for use in frauds connected to share trading," the official said.

The accused's counsel Sunil Bhatia told court the probe was related to cheating in share trading and police custody was not needed.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Pal remanded Ahmed in judicial custody.

Two other accused in the case were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. PTI COR BNM